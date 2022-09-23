Princeton, IN Set To Celebrate Jackie Young’s 2022 WNBA Championship with Meet and Greet

Princeton, Indiana is just a tiny dot on the map, with a population of less than 9,000. Princeton has been getting a lot of worldwide attention thanks to Jackie Young, also known as #justakidfromprinceton
Accolades Are Adding Up
I'm certain that Jackie will need to have a new shelf built for more awards in the future.
It would be very easy to get cocky, especially after biting that gold medal, but Jackie is the most humble and grateful person you'll meet. Princeton Community High School Coach Matt Moade gave me a little bit of Jackie's background.
"She started out playing basketball in the Salvation Army League, then went to the Boys Club for elementary school leagues. Once Jackie hit middle school she went to the EBA in Evansville and started playing against high school girls."
Saturday, September 24, 2022 - JACKIE YOUNG ESCORT 4:00 PM
Come out and celebrate the WNBA Championship with Jackie.
The escort will travel from the courthouse to McDonald’s then back around the courthouse. Following the escort Jackie and her family will be at Bicentennial Park for a meet and greet.
The City of Princeton is very proud of Jackie and all her accomplishments!!
