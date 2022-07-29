Am I the only one that feels like 2022 is flying by? It seems like just a few weeks ago we were preparing to welcome Jackie Young home with a special parade through Princeton. But it really has been one year since she brought home the gold medal, and became the first Olympic Gold Medalist from Princeton, Indiana.

PHOTO: D. DeWig JONJON GREENE, JACKIE YOUNG, LIBERTY PHOTO: D. DeWig

JONJON GREENE, JACKIE YOUNG, LIBERTY loading...

Has Gold Changed 'Just a Kid From Princeton'?

JonJon is our sassy North Gibson School Corporation school bus driver and cousin to Miss Jackie Young. I asked her if she felt like winning an Olympic Medal had changed Jackie.

"I think she has become a stronger player on the court!!! She has always been comfortable on the floor...she has taken it to a whole another level!!! I did not think a person could become any more humble than she is!!!"

Atlanta Dream v Las Vegas Aces Getty Images loading...

There is no denying that Jackie has some pretty cool name recognition now.

Oh hey, Tom Brady! Rings? No man, I'm good with my Olympic Gold Medal.

Connecticut Sky v Las Vegas Aces Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Hey Now, She's An All-Star & Starter

2022 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game Getty Images loading...

It would be very easy to get cocky, especially after biting that gold medal, but Jackie is the most humble and grateful person you'll meet. Princeton Community High School Coach Matt Moade gave me a little bit of Jackie's background.

"She started out playing basketball in the Salvation Army League, then went to the Boys Club for elementary school leagues. Once Jackie hit middle school she went to the EBA in Evansville and started playing against high school girls."

2022 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game

Commissioner’s Cup Champs

Indiana All-Time Scoring Leader

IHSAA State Champion

NCAA Champion

1st Overall Pick in WNBA

Jackie plays in her home state of Indiana this weekend.

Follow Jackie Young on Instagram J.young5

Princeton Shows Support for Jackie Young in the Tokyo Olympic Games Mayor Wright, Common Council, and the City of Princeton are extremely proud to have Jackie Young representing the USA at the 2021 Olympics. We encourage all our citizens and businesses to "Paint the City" in red, white, and blue.

See Inside This Mega Mansion with An Indoor Pool & Basketball Court