Catching Up With Indiana’s Jackie Young One Year After Winning an Olympic Gold Medal
Am I the only one that feels like 2022 is flying by? It seems like just a few weeks ago we were preparing to welcome Jackie Young home with a special parade through Princeton. But it really has been one year since she brought home the gold medal, and became the first Olympic Gold Medalist from Princeton, Indiana.
Has Gold Changed 'Just a Kid From Princeton'?
JonJon is our sassy North Gibson School Corporation school bus driver and cousin to Miss Jackie Young. I asked her if she felt like winning an Olympic Medal had changed Jackie.
"I think she has become a stronger player on the court!!! She has always been comfortable on the floor...she has taken it to a whole another level!!! I did not think a person could become any more humble than she is!!!"
There is no denying that Jackie has some pretty cool name recognition now.
Oh hey, Tom Brady! Rings? No man, I'm good with my Olympic Gold Medal.
Hey Now, She's An All-Star & Starter
It would be very easy to get cocky, especially after biting that gold medal, but Jackie is the most humble and grateful person you'll meet. Princeton Community High School Coach Matt Moade gave me a little bit of Jackie's background.
"She started out playing basketball in the Salvation Army League, then went to the Boys Club for elementary school leagues. Once Jackie hit middle school she went to the EBA in Evansville and started playing against high school girls."
- 2022 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game
- Commissioner’s Cup Champs
- Indiana All-Time Scoring Leader
- IHSAA State Champion
- NCAA Champion
- 1st Overall Pick in WNBA
Jackie plays in her home state of Indiana this weekend.
Follow Jackie Young on Instagram J.young5