Princeton ‘Paints the City’ Red, White & Blue Supporting Jackie Young at Tokyo Olympics

Jackie Young already has a day set aside in her honor in Princeton, IN. Now that she has Olympian on her sports resume, she should get an entire week!

Jackie's family tells me that she is ready to go to work in Tokyo with Team USA. I'm sure it's a very surreal experience. The city of Princeton is going all-out to show support for Jackie.

Mayor Wright, Common Council, and the City of Princeton are extremely proud to have Jackie Young representing the USA at the 2021 Olympics. We encourage all our citizens and businesses to "Paint the City" in red, white, and blue. Paint your windows, make posters, post on your marques, fly your American flags, and any other ways you can think of to show our support!

From her perspective! Our very own Jackie Young taking it all in! Smash that like button to let her know how proud you are! #TokyoOlympics #TeamUSA

There are a lot of sports and games to watch. Here is the complete schedule of Tokyo Events.

I found an interview from 2016 in USA Today's High School Sports Edition. Jackie was embarrassed to admit that Justin Bieber was her favorite singer. There is absolutely no shame in the Belieber game now!

Basketball is in Jackie's blood. Her older cousin, Travis Trice is the assistant coach at NCAA Division I Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. I can't wait to see how Team USA does! It's so cool that we have three women representing the Evansville area in this year's games.

