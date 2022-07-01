I grew up in Princeton, Indiana, or P'ton, as the locals call it. Princeton has changed a lot over the past few years, with Toyota, the Free Parking lot across from the movie theatre is mostly a park now, and there's an Applebee's and a Showplace Cinema. But, if you grew up there as I did, you know that there are a ton of things that only we would know about.

South Gibson Street

The house that I grew up in was just a couple of houses down from the original Salvation Army Church. It has since been torn down and is part of the new church's parking lot.

From 1976 to 2022

I could honestly come up with a list of more than ten things that only us 'P'toners' know about, but for the sake of everyone's attention span, let's keep the list short and sweet. Soon, I'll write about all of the changes to our town, The kinds of things that our ancestors would not even believe.

Amazing Accomplishments

Well, ok I do need to take a moment and brag on some of the not-so-secret accomplishments that have put Princeton on the map in recent years.

Jackie Young

Princeton raised her right, and now she has an Olympic Gold Medal. Jackie Young has already come so far in her career, and she just keeps getting better.

If a gold medal doesn't impress you, how about your own sign to welcome everyone to Princeton?

