Our very special 'MY Morning Show Reporter', Jon Jon Greene also happens to be Jackie Young's cousin, and she says you can feel the energy in Princeton.

Princeton Fire is proud to fly in honor of our Home Town Hero Jackie Young. Jackie is representing the United States of America and the City of Princeton in the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Jackie is playing in the 3x3 basketball games! From all of us at PFT and Gibson County, we wish you the best of luck! Make us proud Jackie!

Get our free mobile app

The next game gets underway just before 8:00 AM Central time. And yes, the party continues in Princeton!

Princeton Shows Support for Jackie Young in the Tokyo Olympic Games Mayor Wright, Common Council, and the City of Princeton are extremely proud to have Jackie Young representing the USA at the 2021 Olympics. We encourage all our citizens and businesses to "Paint the City" in red, white, and blue.