Princeton Celebrates Jackie Young Team USA in the Most American Way
Our very special 'MY Morning Show Reporter', Jon Jon Greene also happens to be Jackie Young's cousin, and she says you can feel the energy in Princeton.
Princeton Fire is proud to fly in honor of our Home Town Hero Jackie Young. Jackie is representing the United States of America and the City of Princeton in the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Jackie is playing in the 3x3 basketball games! From all of us at PFT and Gibson County, we wish you the best of luck! Make us proud Jackie!
Get our free mobile app
The next game gets underway just before 8:00 AM Central time. And yes, the party continues in Princeton!
Princeton Shows Support for Jackie Young in the Tokyo Olympic Games
Mayor Wright, Common Council, and the City of Princeton are extremely proud to have Jackie Young representing the USA at the 2021 Olympics. We encourage all our citizens and businesses to "Paint the City" in red, white, and blue.
LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history
Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.
Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.