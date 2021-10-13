One of the largest haunted attractions in Kentucky is just a short drive from Owensboro. This haunted attraction in Kentucky takes you through 100-acres of terrifying phases...can you survive?

Down the road in Bonnieville, Ky sets 100-acres full of the things that nightmares are made of. The Hill of Terror is one of Kentucky's most popular haunted attractions for many reasons including the scares, zombies, live music, food, community, and so much more.

When you arrive at the top of the hill it's like one big dance party to take the edge off your anxious nerves before you head to the 100-acres of terror.

You will go through different phases of the scare. The tour is self-guided and in the haunted woods of the farmland. Last year they added paintball but we cannot find any

There are also corn mazes to make your way through if you have the energy after fighting off zombies. The hill has live music to entertain you while you are fighting or dancing for your life.

The Hill of Terror will be open weekends through Saturday, October 30th. It's located at 3666 Priceville Road, Bonnieville, Ky.

Tickets are $25 per person and can only be purchased at the gate. They do accept cash and credit card and conveniently there is an ATM on sight. If you are feeling like getting the VIP treatment note they only have a limited number of those available.

SEE INSIDE THE HILL OF TERROR - KENTUCKY'S LARGEST HAUNTED EXPERIENCE!

Owensboro Skeletons Have Their Own Instagram Page The Mitchell Family from Owensboro is back at it with their skeleton decorating skills. They're so legit these skeletons have their own Instagram.