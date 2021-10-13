Bubble Tea Talk is having its Grand Opening on Wednesday. What is Bubble Tea you may ask? It's a delicious drink that originated in Taiwan and is now sweeping the nation. And, soon Owensboro too. Take a look around and check out the menu here!

Bubble Tea Talk

The Grand Opening of Bubble Tea Talk was shared with me on social media and I was intrigued. What is Bubble Tea? What's the restaurant about? I contacted the owner, did some research and now I can't wait to try it for myself.

What is Bubble Tea?

When Bubble Tea was discovered in the '80s it was more of a mixture of hot black tea, tapioca pearls, condensed milk, and syrup or honey. It's come a long way since those early days. Now, there are many variations, and it's often served cold. Who doesn't want to add more sugar to your drink? It makes it even better! That's what Bubble Tea Talk is all about. Making the tea your way. They'll offer many fresh and healthy options to fit your taste buds.

The Bubble Tea Talk Journey

"We began our journey this week as the first bubble tea store in Owensboro, Kentucky. Bubble tea isn't just a drink, it's an attitude and a lifestyle. "Drink Fresh, Drink Fun & Drink Healthy" is our mission. With our sincerity, we brought not only the great-tasting brown sugar bobas, but also the most natural bubble milk tea which is made from real fresh tea. That’s what makes us the only one in the tri-state area!

Every drink in your hands is filled with our full-hearted service and brings us closer to each other. We love every customer that we connected with and every relationship we built.

Besides the refreshing boba tea drinks, we also serve Fruit Teas, Smoothies, Slushies, Fluffy Ice, and more. Order online for pick up or just walk in!"

