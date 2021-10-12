Growing up I loved listening to scary stories or urban legends around a campfire. Here are five Kentucky Urban Legends that will have the hair on your neck standing on end.

THE POPE LICK MONSTER

I think this urban legend seems the least likely of them all but who knows. Half-man, half-goat. According to Wikipedia;

Numerous urban legends exist about the creature's origins and the methods it employs to claim its victims. According to some accounts, the creature uses either hypnosis[1] or voice mimicry to lure trespassers onto the trestle to meet their death before an oncoming train.[4] Other stories claim the monster jumps down from the trestle onto the roofs of cars passing beneath it. Yet other legends tell that it attacks its victims with a blood-stained axe and that the very sight of the creature is so unsettling that those who see it while walking across the high trestle are driven to leap off.

THE HEADLESS WOMAN

I heard about the Headless Horseman growing up but not the Headless Woman of Kentucky. According to the legend she can be found in Iroquois Park in Louisville. The story is told that a Farmer's wife was alone while her husband was away and her home was attacked by an Indian tribe. They killed her and her dog. She can be seen after dark just as a thick fog rolls in roaming the grounds and holding her head.

KENTUCKY SLEEPY HOLLOW

Imagine driving down the road and suddenly looking back to find there's a hearse tailgating you. I don't know about anyone else but that would scare the living crap out of me and I'm usually the one riding a bumper from time to time. It is rumored many people have been run off the road. The road is located in Oldham County if you dare visit.

THE ALLENDALE TRAIN TUNNEL

You'd think since it's called a Train Tunnel a train would run through it but no train can be found here in Elsmere, Ky. According to the legend, a man hung himself from the tunnel but a hook and the hook supposedly still hangs today.

THE HOPKINSVILLE GOBLINS

Otherwise known as "The Kelly Little Green Men". Angel here and this one hits very close to home in Christian County. My grandparents and uncles live in Oak Grove so I messaged my Uncle Joey and asked. Here's what he told me;

Apparently, there was an alien invasion back in the 1950s. A family reported they had encountered little green men that they had been battling. The town did what any responsible town does and decided to host a festival in honor of these guys called the Kelly Little Green Men Days Festival.

