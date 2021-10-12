The Fascinating Explanation For These Rare Clouds Floating Over Illinois

Mother nature throughs a lot of mystique and wonder at us on the regular. Whatever amazing thing we spot whether living creatures or weather, there is almost always an explanation.

One of those "That's amazing, but how?!" moments were caught on camera by a woman driving through Gurnee, Illinois.

DISSIPATING CLOUD: WAY COOLER THAN IT SOUNDS

To get the exact explanation about this particular cloud I reached out to former Rockford meteorologist Justin Ballard.

(Justin currently works on campus at the University of Florida, with the College of Journalism and Communication, with Florida Public Radio and Emergency Network.)

I will try to explain this phenomenon as best as possible.

Thunderstorms can get very tall. When the story hits a certain point in the atmosphere it stops growing.

When this happens the cloud deflates similar to a balloon. The cloud flattens like an anvil and sometimes like a pancake.

What you're seeing is the death of a thunderstorm. Pretty metal if you ask me. LOL!

