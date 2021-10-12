October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and our friends at Albion Fellow Bacon Center are working to not only raise awareness but also to continue their mission of helping victims become survivors.

Albion Fellows Bacon Center does so much for those who have found themselves in a situation where domestic violence or intimates crimes are happening. Not only are they raising awareness with their Go Purple campaign the entire month of October, but they also work day in and day out, 365 days a year to provide services to those in need. Services like:

emergency shelter

24-hour crisis hotline

one-on-one crisis intervention

legal advocacy

support groups

and more

In order for Albion Fellows Bacon Center to provide some of these services, they need a little help from the community, from people just like you. If you're still here and you're wondering just what exactly you could possibly do to help, you're in luck! I have the answer to that question - supplies.

Albion Fellows Bacon Center always needs supplies for their emergency shelter services. Some of those items include paper plates, paper towels, disposable cups and cutlery, just to name a few. They actually have a registry established at both Target and Amazon to make it more convenient for you to donate.

Other items that are useful are gas cards. If you're unfamiliar with how abusers operate, sometimes they will establish control over a victim's finances, often times withholding access to money. This makes it harder for a victim to get the help that they need to escape the abuse so gas cards can be a real blessing for someone trying to access help and safety. You can make in-person donations of gift cards and gas cards but those donations must be scheduled by emailing Laurenb@albioncenter.org.

If you or someone you know is experiencing physical, emotional or sexual abuse, contact Albion Fellows Bacon Center today by calling toll-free 1-800-399-7752. You can also use one of the numbers listed below.

Domestic Violence Hotline: 812-422-5622

Sexual Assault Hotline: 812-424-7273

There is help available and you do not have to go through this alone. To learn more about Albion Fellows Bacon Center, visit AlbionFellowsBacon.org. You can also email info@albioncenter.org or call 812-424-7273.

