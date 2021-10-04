October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and we have partnered with Albion Fellows Bacon Center by going purple to show our support for domestic violence survivors and to honor those who have lost their lives and give hope to those still living with abuse.

In hopes of shedding light on domestic violence in our community, Albion Fellows Bacon Center invites you to take part in Purple Light Nights to "shine a light on interpersonal violence."

Originally launched in 2006 by the Covington Domestic Violence Task Force in Washington state, the goal of Purple Light Nights is to show support to survivors, honor those who have lost their lives to domestic violence, and give hope to those still living with abuse.

In downtown Evansville. the Old Courthouse Foundation and Vanderburgh County Commissioners will light up the Old Courthouse in purple as a sign of solidarity for domestic and sexual violence survivors. In addition, the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District will light up Main Street with purple lights from October 1 through October 7, 2021. If you would like to participate and shine a light on domestic abuse, you can pick up a purple light bulb. Albion Fellows Bacon Center will have purple light bulbs available for a small donation.

If you or someone you know has experienced domestic and/or sexual violence, Albion Fellows Bacon Center offers a number of services including emergency shelter, a 24-hour crisis hotline, one-on-one crisis intervention, legal advocacy, support groups, and more.

Domestic Violence Hotline: 812-422-5622

Sexual Assault Hotline: 812-424-7273

In addition to these and other resources, Albion Fellows Bacon Center also continues to raise awareness through events and local campaigns, like the purple Shine a Light campaign. To learn more about Albion Fellows Bacon Center, visit AlbionFellowsBacon.org. You can also email info@albioncenter.org or call 812-424-7273.

