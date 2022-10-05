Albion Fellows Bacon Center Announces Domestic Violence Awareness Month Events
Special October Events
You can take the time each day to educate yourself about domestic violence or share information with someone who need it. Honestly, you probably don't even know the impact you could have on someone's life, simply by having a conversation with them.
Here are just a few of the links and information to give you a little more insight. Albion Fellows Bacon Center can assist you with any questions or information you might need. Albion doesn't just serve Evansville, either. They provides services to victims of abuse (emotional, physical, sexual, and financial) in 11 counties in southern Indiana. Services are provided 24 hours a day in Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Perry, Dubois, Gibson, Pike, Orange, Crawford, and Harrison.
Monday: Know Your Rights
National Center for Victims of Crime
1-202-467-8700
www.victimsofcrime.org
Tuesday: Prevention and Youth Council
- 40 Developmental Assets for Adolescents: What we term the “original” research
- 40 Developmental Assets for Early Childhood: Ages 3-5
- 40 Developmental Assets for Kindergarten Through Third Grade: Ages 5-9
- 40 Developmental Assets for Middle Childhood: Ages 8-12
Wednesday: Impact on Heath
Futures Without Violence: The National Health Resource Center on Domestic Violence
1-888-792-2873
www.futureswithoutviolence.org
National Center on Domestic Violence, Trauma & Mental Health
1-312-726-7020 ext. 2011
www.nationalcenterdvtraumamh.org
Thursday: Purple Thursdays!
Show off your support this month by wearing purple on Thursdays, and tell everyone why you are wearing it.
Friday: Events and Getting Involved
See below for a special October event. Follow Albion's events on Facebook.
Saturday and Sunday: Stats and Supporting Survivors
Domestic Violence: A Community Conversation
Albion Fellows Bacon Center
Holly's House
YWCA
5:30pm to 7:00pm
Welborn Community Room
Fifth Third Building
20 NW 3rd St. Downtown Evansville
Supportive Services 24/7/365🕘
Domestic Violence ☎️1-812-422-5622
Sexual Assault ☎️1-812-424-7273
Albion Fellows Bacon Center Meal Train
Imagine you're in a situation that has led you to being a guest at Albion Fellows Bacon Center. You don't exactly have an opportunity to stop for groceries or plan meals for your children. I have been inside the kitchen space at Albion, and there are fridges, stoves, ovens, and things to cook with. But really, having a nice meal already prepared by someone who doesn't even knows you, but cares, means a lot. You can help with that effort through the Albion Fellows Bacon Center Meal Train - HERE.