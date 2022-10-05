Albion Fellows Bacon Center Announces Domestic Violence Awareness Month Events

Special October Events

You can take the time each day to educate yourself about domestic violence or share information with someone who need it. Honestly, you probably don't even know the impact you could have on someone's life, simply by having a conversation with them.

Here are just a few of the links and information to give you a little more insight. Albion Fellows Bacon Center can assist you with any questions or information you might need. Albion doesn't just serve Evansville, either. They provides services to victims of abuse (emotional, physical, sexual, and financial) in 11 counties in southern Indiana. Services are provided 24 hours a day in Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Perry, Dubois, Gibson, Pike, Orange, Crawford, and Harrison.

Monday: Know Your Rights

National Center for Victims of Crime

1-202-467-8700

www.victimsofcrime.org

Tuesday: Prevention and Youth Council

Wednesday: Impact on Heath

Futures Without Violence: The National Health Resource Center on Domestic Violence

1-888-792-2873

www.futureswithoutviolence.org

National Center on Domestic Violence, Trauma & Mental Health

1-312-726-7020 ext. 2011

www.nationalcenterdvtraumamh.org

Thursday: Purple Thursdays!

Show off your support this month by wearing purple on Thursdays, and tell everyone why you are wearing it.

Friday: Events and Getting Involved

See below for a special October event. Follow Albion's events on Facebook.

Saturday and Sunday: Stats and Supporting Survivors

Join us for a townhall about Domestic Violence in the tri-state. Learn about area resources, reporting, statistics, and how to help.

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

5:30pm to 7:00pm

Welborn Community Room

Fifth Third Building

20 NW 3rd St. Downtown Evansville

Supportive Services 24/7/365🕘

Domestic Violence ☎️1-812-422-5622

Sexual Assault ☎️1-812-424-7273

Albion Fellows Bacon Center Meal Train

Imagine you're in a situation that has led you to being a guest at Albion Fellows Bacon Center. You don't exactly have an opportunity to stop for groceries or plan meals for your children. I have been inside the kitchen space at Albion, and there are fridges, stoves, ovens, and things to cook with. But really, having a nice meal already prepared by someone who doesn't even knows you, but cares, means a lot. You can help with that effort through the Albion Fellows Bacon Center Meal Train - HERE.

