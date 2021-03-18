Evansville Mayor, Lloyd Winnecke shared details today announcing a partnership between the Evansville-Vanderburgh Homeless Commission, the Vanderburgh County Health Department and both Deaconess Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent.

The partnership is part of an Indiana State vaccine program to inoculate those living in congregated living facilities like homeless shelters. Together, the Vanderburgh County Health Department, Deaconess and Ascension St. Vincent will administer 300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.

According to a press release from the Evansville-Vanderburgh Homeless Commission, 100 doses will be administered on March 18th - Mach 19th at Echo Housing. 200 doses will be administered at United Caring Services, Aurora and Evansville Rescue Mission, as well as Ozanam Family Shelter, YWCA, The House of Bread and Peace and Allbion Fellows Bacon Center. They say that the decision to use Johnson & Johnson vaccines was due to the convenience that the single dose vaccine offers, making it easier for those who are homeless.

Get our free mobile app

As the vaccines have rolled out across the Hoosier State, more and more people are becoming eligible. Most recently, it was announced that Indiana residents age 45 or older now qualify to receive the a vaccine for Covid-19. Teachers are now eligible to be vaccinated everywhere as well. Originally, teachers were only eligible as part of a national roll-out and were limited on where they could receive their vaccine. Since then, Indiana has added teachers to the eligibility list and they are now able to receive their vaccination at any vaccine clinic site.

As the rest of us continue to wait for it to be our turn to get vaccinated, we're hopeful that life will be able to return to some semblance of normal sooner rather than later.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.