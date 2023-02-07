One Indiana shelter for those facing domestic and sexual violence has a four-legged friend that has decided the shelter is home.

Just a Stray

In 2020, during the pandemic, an orange tabby cat made an appearance at Albion Fellows Bacon Center's emergency shelter. Albion Fellows Bacon Center offers advocacy, education, and support services for all who are experiencing domestic violence and sexual assault.

Albion Fellows Bacon Center via Facebook

What's In a Name

The affectionate feline fellow quickly stole the hearts of staff and visitors to the facility. The kitty was clearly a stray. However, after a few visits to the shelter, it was decided that Albion Fellows Bacon Center was (one of) his new homes. Staff members gave him the name Robert Devante Markel Fellows, or simply Bob for short.

Resident Roaming House Cat

Bob comes and goes at the shelter as he pleases. Fortunately for him, there happens to be a veterinarian on the Board of Directors for Albion Fellow's Bacon Center. I'm told Dr. Kellie Hanson and the staff at Oak Hill Animal Hospital make sure that all of Bob's health and medical needs are met.

Albion Fellows Bacon Center via Facebook

Bringing Joy

Some people believe that when a random cat shows up at your door it is a sign of good luck and new beginnings which seems fitting considering the services offered by Albion Fellows Bacon Center. There is no doubt that Bob brings a little joy, and maybe a little luck, every time he visits the emergency shelter. The Director of Engagement and Resource Development for Albion Fellows Bacon Center says,

Bob truly brings joy to shelter guests and visitors a like. He gave our staff something to look forward to daily during the pandemic. He has his own chair and toys in the shelter.

Albion Fellows Bacon Center via Facebook

More About Albion Fellows Bacon Center

Albion Fellows Bacon Center offers support and resources for victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse. According to the CDC,

About 1 in 4 women and nearly 1 in 10 men have experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime and reported some form of IPV-related impact.

Over 43 million women and 38 million men have experienced psychological aggression by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

Albion serves 11 counties in Indiana including Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, Gibson, Pike, Dubois, Spencer, Orange, Crawford, Perry, and Harrison. You can reach them at 1-800-339-7752. Want to help them with their mission? Here's how you can get involved.