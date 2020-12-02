Final Day: Get Albion Fellows Bacon Center’s Holiday 1/2 Pot Tix

If there is one good thing that 2020 has given us, it's the opportunity to win cash for local charities. Our friends at the Albion Fellows Bacon Center have been selling holiday 1/2 pot tickets like hotcakes! The jackpot is over $22,000. That's a lot of holiday cash, and a lot of money to help out Albion Fellows Bacon Center.

One of their biggest fundraisers of the year is their booth at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Obviously, that didn't happen, so this is a great way to make up for some of those lost dollars.

Tickets are 1 for $10, 5 for $40, or 20 for $100. the drawing will be held live via Zoom December 3, 2020 at 7:00 P.M.

Here's the VERY IMPORTANT INFO: Today (December 2, 2020) is the FINAL day to purchase tickets. To get yours online, message Albion Fellows on Facebook or email: info@albioncenter.org

What Does The Albion Fellows Bacon Center Do?

Albion Fellows Bacon Center is a non-profit organization whose mission is to prevent domestic and sexual violence and to empower victims through advocacy, education, support services and collaborative partnerships. The center provides services to victims of abuse (emotional, physical, sexual, and financial) in 11 counties in southern Indiana. Services are provided 24 hours a day to the following counties: Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Perry, Dubois, Gibson, Pike, Orange, Crawford, and Harrison.

Domestic Violence

1-812-422-5622

Sexual Violence

1-812-424-7273