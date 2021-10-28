As Domestic Violence Awareness Month comes to a close, our friends at Albion Fellows Bacon Center have just announced the debut of their 2nd Annual Holiday Half Pot.

Albion Fellows Bacon Center is a domestic violence resource center providing services to 11 Southern Indiana counties. The mission of Albion Fellows Bacon Center is "to prevent domestic and sexual violence and to empower victims through advocacy, education, support services and collaborative partnerships."

Albion Fellows Bacon Center provides services 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, including emergency shelter, a 24-hour crisis hotline, one-on-one crisis intervention, legal advocacy, support groups, and more. The counties that Albion Fellows Bacon Center serve include,

Vanderburgh

Posey

Warrick

Spencer

Perry

Dubois

Gibson

Pike

Orange

Crawford

Harrison

To help fund these services, they are hosting their 2nd Annual Holiday Half Pot. Tickets for the half pot are $10 each, five for $40, or twenty for $100 and may be purchased by emailing info@albioncenter.org. You can also purchase your tickets at the following days, times and locations:

November 6, 2021 11 am - 3 pm at Ultimate Fit

November 12, 2021 8 am - 10 am at Yoga 101

November 21, 2021 12 N - 4 pm at Ultimate Fit

A live drawing will be broadcast on the Albion Fellows Bacon Center Facebook page on December 2, 2021 at 6:30 pm CST. You do not have to be present to win.

If you or someone you know has experienced domestic and/or sexual violence, Albion Fellows Bacon Center offers a number of services including emergency shelter, a 24-hour crisis hotline, one-on-one crisis intervention, legal advocacy, support groups, and more.

Domestic Violence Hotline: 812-422-5622

Sexual Assault Hotline: 812-424-7273

In addition to these and other resources, Albion Fellows Bacon Center also continues to raise awareness through events and local campaigns, like the purple Shine a Light campaign. To learn more about Albion Fellows Bacon Center, visit AlbionFellowsBacon.org. You can also email info@albioncenter.org or call 812-424-7273.

