If you love beer, you're gonna love this news! You're especially going to love it if you're a fan of craft beers. There's now a craft beer trail here in western Kentucky. In fact, it officially launched this morning. It's called the Western KY Brewery Hop and highlights 13 craft breweries between nine different cities, including Owensboro!

Here's a look at the breweries who are official stops on the tour and a delicious look at the craft beers they'll be pouring for you if you visit.

According to our friends at Visit Owensboro, the Western KY Brewery Hop is open to anyone 21 or older. The first step in participating is picking up your official craft beer trail passport. You can do this at your local CVB office or at your local, participating brewery. The goal of the trail, obviously, is to try a beer at each of the breweries on the trail. Once you purchase a beer at one of the locations, the brewery will stamp your passport to show you've made your stop there. Once you have visited each location, you can mail your completed passport to the Henderson Convention and Visitors Bureau to claim your prize. Not only will you receive your passport back, you'll get a commemorative Western KY Brewery Hop pint glass showing you've mastered the trail and that you are officially a craft beer aficionado.

By the way, there is no timeline for when you have to complete your passport. If you'd like more information about the craft beer trail, CLICK HERE!

