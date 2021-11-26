The City of Owensboro recently announced a brand new 12 Days of Christmas event. Today, they shared some even more festive news. It's called Santa's List!

Take a look!

There are actually two versions of the list. One of the lists is intended for Owensboro residents and challenges you, if you indeed live locally, to attend at least six of the 12 Days of Christmas. The second list was created for visitors and challenges them to attend at least one 12 Days of Christmas event and stay in a downtown Owensboro hotel.

As you can see, Santa's List is a 4x6 card that lists all of the events planned for Owensboro's 12 Days of Christmas celebration. The card has a dual purpose. First, it lists all of the events in the celebration and the dates they take place on. Second, you can take the card with you and get it stamped at each event you attend.

Santa's List can be picked up at four locations here in town- The Owensboro Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Owensboro Convention Center, the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront and the Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown Waterfront. As a matter of fact, because we don't really know when you're awake or sleeping, the two hotel locations offer 24/7 pickup.

Once you’ve officially completed Santa’s List, you are asked to write your name and phone number on the back of it and drop it off at either the Owensboro Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Owensboro Convention Center, the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront or the Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown Waterfront.

All the completed Santa's Lists will be entered in a drawing and one lucky winner is going to win for a festive gift basket featuring an array of Owensboro-themed merchandise.

If you'd like to print out a copy of Santa's List Passport, CLICK HERE!

