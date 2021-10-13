Chicken Daddies Bring A Whole New Meaning To Cock-a-Doodle-Doo – See The Hilarious Photos

Until I spent time at the Warrick County Fair, I had never really been around real chickens. Every summer when I would go to the fair to do a LIVE broadcast, I wanted to see two things; the bunnies and the chickens.

I have had family members with chickens. My Uncle Bill had chickens on his farm that he said were mean and he kept them in the small barn and barn lot away from the house. I was told to not go back there, so I didn't Now, I think, well I know, that my aunt would get a chicken for dinner back there, so I understand why they wanted me to stay away. I would never want to witness that.

My bonus daughter had chickens that laid eggs at her mom's house. When she would come to visit, she would always bring us delicious fresh eggs. They were a lot of work though, so as she got older she didn't have time to take care of them.

Some of the awesome show chickens at the fair were very handsome, while others were absolutely beautiful. They knew it too. They looked like they might be family pets and a tad bit spoiled.

When I saw this Facebook post, it reminded me of the show chickens. I had a really hard time focusing on the chickens though. I was too busy looking at the Chicken Daddies.

According to their Facebook page they...

Celebrating Chicken Daddies worldwide! Calendars, posters, and other products available for purchase are sure to add a playful and fun vibe to your home, office, or barn.

And, that they do. I love it! ❤️ 🐓

I guess I need to show you the motivation behind the two Chicken Daddies calendars they have available.

Ok, are you ready? Ok, then, here is a sneak peek at the Chicken Daddies: Farm Dress Edition.

Chicken Daddies Pose with Their Chickens and It's Hilarious

Want to order a calendar? This info was on their FB page.

Place your order at www.chickendaddies.com! Enjoy FREE SHIPPING! It is an 8.5x11 saddle stitch calendar printed by Smartpress! Perfect for adding a playful accent and brightening your or your loved ones' day. Also a great gift - the holidays are right around the corner! If ya wanna see the rest of the calendar, you gotta order it.

If you liked that, I think you might get a good laugh from the Chicken Daddies: Daisy Dukes Edition too.

