As we announced about a month ago, the King of Country himself, George Strait is coming to Evansville to help celebrate the Ford Center's 10th anniversary on November 7th. And for three days only, they're giving you a great deal on tickets.

George doesn't do a ton of touring these days. When you've been at it as long as he has, and enjoyed the amount of success he has, you're allowed to slow down a bit and enjoy the fruits of your labor. So, this may be your one and only chance to see him live without having to make a long drive to another city or fly out to Las Vegas to check out one of his upcoming shows at the T-Mobile arena in December of this year or February of next. The point is, you don't want to miss this opportunity. It might just be the only one you get.

Tickets for the show have been on sale for a few weeks, and still are, at the Ford Center box office and online through Ticketmaster. Starting at 10:00 AM today (Thursday, October 14th, i.e. right now) through 10:00 PM this Sunday (October 17th), the Ford Center is having a Buy One, Get One sale, meaning you can buy one ticket and get another one FREE!

Things You Need to Know

The BOGO offer is only available through the Ticketmaster website. It is NOT available through the Ford Center box office. You must use the promo code EVV when buying your tickets to take advantage of the offer.

There's no doubt this offer will go over like wild fire, so don't wait. Visit Ticketmaster.com, use the promo code, EVV, and get your tickets before they're gone.

