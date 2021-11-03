Evansville Bank Teams Up With EVSC to Offer Free Livestreams of High School Sports

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) recently made an announcement that is sweet music to the ears of high school sports fans around the Tri-State. Thanks to a very generous partnership with Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union (ETFCU), the EVSC will once again be able to offer free live streams of athletic events being held at Evansville's five public high school gymnasiums - Bosse, Central, Harrison, North, and Reitz. The sports being streamed are boys and girls basketball and wrestling - from freshman to varsity games.

The first free live stream, by the way, is this Saturday, November 6th at 3:30pm when the Central girls' basketball team hosts Terre Haute North.

Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union and the EVSC offered this free service last year too when fans really didn't have any other way to watch the games. In doing so, ETFCU received the top statewide award for community service from the Indiana Credit Union League.

There currently aren't any attendance restrictions for EVSC sporting events, and hopefully, that won't change - but you just never know. One thing I do know is that a free live stream is an amazing option for fans. Being able to watch the stream for free is perfect for folks who still don't feel comfortable going to a crowded gymnasium. It's perfect for family members who physically can't get out of the house, or maybe live out of town. How cool is it that those people still get to see their nieces, nephews, grandsons, and granddaughters playing? What a blessing.

