This Missouri Genius Turned His Van into a Radio Flyer Wagon

This is complete vehicular brilliance. A Missouri genius (and I mean that sincerely) has turned his full-size van into a Radio Flyer wagon. I want one badly.

There really aren't words that can do this justice. It's a car that's also a Radio Flyer. It's wonderful. Watch. I saw Storyful share it on YouTube and it originated on TikTok. (NOTE: the guy gets pretty excited (who can blame him) and let's some choice NSFW words fly.)

I really need to know how he turned a Chevy Astro Van into a Radio Flyer that can really be driven on actual roads. It actually inspired me to see what Chevy Astro Vans were available on Carfax.

The Radio Flyer toy wagon began as an American original toy way back in 1917 as Wikipedia documents. I would bet you that no one who played a part in its invention ever envisioned that someone would model it as a drivable vehicle someday.

That's where some good old-fashioned Missouri ingenuity was needed.

Since this was first shared on TikTok, it's been shared more than 125,000 times and I'm not surprised even one little bit. This type of Missouri genius needs to be bragged about far and wide. Well done, neighbor.

