The Thanksgiving holiday is quickly approaching and many in our community each year go without a meal on their table. Here's how you can help provide food for local families.

Angel here and it was always heartbreaking when I worked for the school system knowing there might be a child that went home on a holiday weekend and didn't have anything to eat. Not just a holiday weekend but any weekend for that matter.

No one should ever have to wonder where a meal is coming from and the Owensboro Family YMCA has come together to help families in need. Project Thanksgiving Feast is for any and everyone that would like to be involved. You do not have to be a member to donate.

Get our free mobile app

Here's a list of the food items needed;

STUFFING MIX

MAC & CHEESE BOXED

POTATOES (INSTANT/SCALLOPED)

DINNER ROLLS

CREAM MUSHROOM SOUP CANNED

YAMS-CANNED

GREEN BEANS-CANNED

CRANBERRY SAUCE-CANNED

CORN-CANNED

FRENCH FRIED ONIONS

GRAVY-JAR

BROWN SUGAR

BUTTER

COFFEE

JUICE

HOT COCOA MIX

MARSHMALLOWS

FROZEN PIES

DESSERT MIXES/BROWN/CAKE MIXES

JELLO/PUDDING MIXES

CORNBREAD MIX

Other items needed include;

HOLIDAY TABLE CLOTHS

DISPOSABLE CUTLERY

HOLIDAY NAPKINS OR PAPER TOWELS

DISPOSABLE CUPS

PAPER PLATES-HEAVY DUTY

WHISK

Once you purchase the items bring them to the entrance of the YMCA in Owensboro. If the items do not need to be refrigerator take it to the Courtesy Counter so they can be stored properly.

Items will be collected through Sunday, November 21st. If you would like to know more about connecting with the community through the Owensboro YMCA visit their website for a list of events and programs or to become a member.