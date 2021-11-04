Here’s How To Be A Part of “Project Thanksgiving Feast” & Feed Local Families
The Thanksgiving holiday is quickly approaching and many in our community each year go without a meal on their table. Here's how you can help provide food for local families.
Angel here and it was always heartbreaking when I worked for the school system knowing there might be a child that went home on a holiday weekend and didn't have anything to eat. Not just a holiday weekend but any weekend for that matter.
No one should ever have to wonder where a meal is coming from and the Owensboro Family YMCA has come together to help families in need. Project Thanksgiving Feast is for any and everyone that would like to be involved. You do not have to be a member to donate.
Here's a list of the food items needed;
- STUFFING MIX
- MAC & CHEESE BOXED
- POTATOES (INSTANT/SCALLOPED)
- DINNER ROLLS
- CREAM MUSHROOM SOUP CANNED
- YAMS-CANNED
- GREEN BEANS-CANNED
- CRANBERRY SAUCE-CANNED
- CORN-CANNED
- FRENCH FRIED ONIONS
- GRAVY-JAR
- BROWN SUGAR
- BUTTER
- COFFEE
- JUICE
- HOT COCOA MIX
- MARSHMALLOWS
- FROZEN PIES
- DESSERT MIXES/BROWN/CAKE MIXES
- JELLO/PUDDING MIXES
- CORNBREAD MIX
Other items needed include;
- HOLIDAY TABLE CLOTHS
- DISPOSABLE CUTLERY
- HOLIDAY NAPKINS OR PAPER TOWELS
- DISPOSABLE CUPS
- PAPER PLATES-HEAVY DUTY
- WHISK
Once you purchase the items bring them to the entrance of the YMCA in Owensboro. If the items do not need to be refrigerator take it to the Courtesy Counter so they can be stored properly.
Items will be collected through Sunday, November 21st. If you would like to know more about connecting with the community through the Owensboro YMCA visit their website for a list of events and programs or to become a member.