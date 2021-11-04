University of Evansville Hosting First-Ever Swim Competition at the New Deaconess Aquatic Center

You could feel the excitement and smell the wonderful chlorine (Not weird at all) during the dedication of the Lilly King Competition Pool inside the Deaconess Aquatic Center. This weekend promises to bring even more excitement in the form of a history-making swim competition.

The University of Evansville's swimming and diving teams will host Saint Louis University and Arkansas-Little Rock on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The public can actually see our beautiful facility in action. Tickets start at only $5 each.

I had the opportunity to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony last month, and you could just hear the pride in Mayor Lloyd Wiinnecke's speech. Rightfully so. I think the Deaconess Aquatic Center is one of the coolest facilities that we have. It's already proving to be valuable with this triangular meet. It will bring visitors to our restaurants and hotels, and Evansville can really use that.

Mayor Winnecke had this to say about Saturday's meet:

"The City of Evansville and the Deaconess Aquatic Center are thrilled to roll out the red carpet for the University of Evansville swimming and diving teams, as well as its competitors from Saint Louis University and Arkansas-Little Rock. This showcase facility will give swimmers and divers a venue in which to perform at the highest possible competitive level."

