The 2023 & 2024 Collegiate Swimming & Diving Championships Coming to Evansville
Being able to write an article like this is one of the reasons why the new Deaconess Aquatic Center was built. We just received an announcement from the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GVLC) that Evansville, and the Deaconess Aquatic Center, will be the host for the next two years of swimming & diving championship events.
The men's and women's swimming & diving championships have been held up in Elkhart, Indiana for the past two years - they were held at a high school in Crawfordsville, Indiana for several years before that. Now, and for the next two years, those championships will be held in one of the newest, most state-of-the-art facilities anywhere in the state.
GLVC Commissioner Jim Naumovich says,
It’s a privilege to be one of the first organizations to host an event at the Deaconess Aquatic Center. We’ve had a long history of hosting GLVC Championships in Evansville over the past several years at Roberts Stadium, The Ford Center, and historic Bosse Field, and we have enjoyed great support from the local community and the Evansville Sports Corporation. I am confident the student-athletes participating in the GLVC Swimming & Diving Championships will enjoy a memorable experience at this beautiful new venue.
Evansville Sports Corp President, Eric Marvin says...
We can’t wait to welcome the GLVC Swimming & Diving Championships to the Deaconess Aquatic Center. The facility was built for championship competitions, and we’re grateful that the GLVC has entrusted Evansville to be their host city for the next two years.
The next championship event is scheduled for February 2023. Fans are more than welcome to attend in person, the aquatic center does hold 960 people after all, or they can watch online as the action will be streamed live and free on the GLVC Sports Network (GLVCSN).