Boonville Is Home To The Oldest Christmas Parade In Indiana [2021 Event Details]

The city of Boonville is gearing up for their annual Christmas Parade and they expect it to be so big this year that they have extended the route.

Boonville has a few claims to fame. There's Jeremy Spencer, the former drummer of rock band Five Finger Death Punch, Benjamin Bradley, who is the host of the Netflix series Holiday Home Makeovers with Mr. Christmas, and then me...host of the Afternoon Show on 99.5 WKDQ (I had to throw that in there for the fun of it). One other thing that the city is proud to have as a claim to fame is its annual Christmas Parade.

Boonville, Indiana's Christmas Parade is the longest continuous running Christmas Parade in the State of Indiana. That's awesome! The 75th Annual Boonville Christmas Parade is one of the few Christmas Parades in the Evansville area that has not been canceled in 2021. As you know, Evansville's Christmas on North Main Prade is one of the biggest in the area. However, event planners have decided to cancel it for 2021. That means that more people will be inclined to come out to Boonville this year to check out the oldest Christmas Parade in the state this year.

75th Annual Boonville Christmas Parade Details

The 75th Boonville Christmas Parade will take place on Sunday, December 5th at 2 p.m. Because they are expecting more people to show up this year, event planners have decided to extend the parade route for 2021.

Christmas In Boonvillage

The parade wraps up the weekend known as "Christmas In Boonvillage". This year's special guest is Boonville's own, "Mr. Christmas", Ben Bradley. He will be in town Friday, December 3 through Sunday, December 5 to help downtown Boonville, IN celebrate Christmas. There are so many things going on this year for Christmas In Boonvillage that you will not want to miss out on. See the post below for details:

