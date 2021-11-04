The Only Underground Holiday Light Show in the World Returns to Louisville in 2021

Each year, Louisville Mega Cavern is transformed into a Christmas Cavern with a magnificent light show that you and your family have to see.

For those who don't know, Louisville Mega Caverns is a giant underground cavern in Louisville, Kentucky that has so much to offer all year long. They have the world's only fully underground Zip Lines & Adventure Tour (MEGA ZIPS), the world’s only fully underground aerial ropes challenge course (MEGA QUEST), a 10-stories-underground Historic Tram Tour (MEGA TRAM), the largest indoor bike park in the world (MEGA BIKE PARK), a guided e-bike tour (MEGA E-BIKES), and of course, around the holidays they host Lights Under Louisville, which happens to be the world's only fully underground holiday light show.

Louisville Mega CavernsWhat is Lights Under Louisville?

Lights Under Louisville is a drive-thru light show unlike any other you have ever seen. You will be able to see 4,000,000 points of lights and over 900 displays all underground in the Louisville Mega Cavern. This thing is massive! I'm talking about a 30-minute drive through part of 17 miles of underground passageways all illuminated with Christmas light displays. It's a sight that everyone in the family would enjoy.

When Is Lights Under Louisville?

If you would like to make the trip to Louisville to see the light show for yourself, it's coming up soon. Opening day for Lights Under Louisville is November 12th, 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. Starting November 13th through January 1st, they will be open 9:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Santa will be on-site every weekend too! To learn more and to get your tickets, click here . You can get a little sneak peek of what to expect at Lights Under Louisville below:

Take a look at what else you can expect at Louisville Mega Caverns below:

