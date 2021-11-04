WATCH! Emotional Video of Harry Caray Calling Last Out of 2016 World Series
It's been 5 years. Watching Bryant throw to Rizzo still gives me chills. It makes my wife cry. This special video magic is like Harry was still alive.
Budweiser's video creation is the stuff of EVERY Chicago Cubs fan's dreams!
Wouldn't it have been incredible if Harry Caray, the legendary Cubs announcer had been alive to call the World Series. To make it even more special, Budweiser contacted Harry Caray's family to acquire actual audio to match with 2016 World Series Game 7 footage.
It's been 5 years since the Cubs were World Series champs. As the 2021 series (which brought almost no enjoyment except to see former Cub Joc Pederson win another ring) came to a close, I found myself wanting to feel something more.
THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT I NEEDED and I thought you'd enjoy it, too!
Bill Murray sure did.
Sure do miss these two guys
GRANDPA ROSSY!!!!
Like Joc Pederson, here's another former Cub with back-to-back World Series wins with two different teams. Ben Zobrist was with the Kansas City Royals when they won in 2015.