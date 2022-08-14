Four Things To Love About The Harry Caray Hologram At Field Of Dreams Game

The 2022 Field of Dreams Game ended with the Chicago Cubs defeating the Cinncinatti Reds. Both teams have officially solidified their place in history. Only 3,000 fans were able to witness the game in person and they might want to feel incredibly special because they may be the final spectators at an MLB game in Dires, Iowa. Why? One word; construction. According to reports, the MLB won't be there in 2023 and has not committed to returning in the future.

Even though the Cubbies pulled off a win that isn't what many fans are talking about. After the 7th inning stretch, Twitter exploded with comments about the Harry Caray hologram and it wasn't with praise.

Here's another...

And one final to sum up the bulk of Tweets on this subject.

FOUR THINGS FOX DID RIGHT WITH THE HARRY CARAY HOLOGRAM

To put on the fires on social media, I've come up with four things about FOX's Harry Caray hologram that are worthy of mentioning.

1. FOX threw this image at TV viewers almost immediately, answering many fans' questions about how much they will blow this segment of the game.

2. FOX elected to not include Harry Caray half in the bag with an ice-cold Budweiser in hand while singing, slurring, and probably spilling beer on fans below the booth.

3. FOX hired the right production crew because within seconds of the first closeup Harry's hologram was significantly distant in the camera shots. This is probably when someone in the production truck yelled, "What the #$%&?! Change cameras before it gets worse!"

4. Despite this being a home game for the Cincinnati Reds FOX threw two middle fingers in the air and decided to make a Cubbies thing. Kudos to them for that because, seriously, who likes the Reds?

Side note: I was equally uneasy when I saw the back side of this hologram. It reminded me of the actor portraying George Steinbrenner in Seinfeld. Weird.

Here is the video in case you missed it. Watch at your own risk.

