The Cubs are looking for a way to fill some empty seats during a season that looks like it will not result in a playoff appearance.

And just like when you get a new set of dishes and need to get rid of your old ones, the Cubs are looking to the college crowd to get rid of some unwanted assets.

The Cubs announced the launch of their Cubs U program on Thursday and it looks like a great deal for college kids.

MLB.com - College students 18 years of age or older who are actively enrolled in a recognized college or university and have a valid .edu email address are eligible to receive last-minute ticket offers from the Cubs. Once registered, eligible college students will receive last-minute ticket offers via text message within 24 hours of eligible Cubs home games. Tickets will be priced exclusively for college students with limited availability per offer.

I'm long past college age but if I were a college student in the Chicago area I would hop onto this offer really fast.

It doesn't even matter if you're a Cub fan. Even the most die-hard White Sox fan will admit that there's a lot of fun to be had in Wrigley. Especially if you're a college kid with no responsibilities.

Wrigleyville might be the perfect place to act like a complete idiot in your 20s. And getting to do it at a discount would have been a dream come true for me 20 years ago.

Head to their website for more information.

