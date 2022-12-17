Cubs Fan Dream Home Goes on Market for First Time in Century

For fans of the boys from Clark and Addison, there's always a dream of living right next to the federal landmark. A home in Wrigleyville that's on one of the famed streets is almost an unattainable dream.

Ever since the Rickett family bought up most of the property around Wrigley Field, you never see a property available to buy on Clark, Addison, Waveland, or Sheffield.

Until now.

Home in the Wrigley Field outfield is on the market

Listed just under two months ago, this 12-bedroom and 6-bath residence hasn't been on the market for more than 100 years, according to the listing on Zillow.

Let's take a tour of this home in Wrigleyville on Sheffield Avenue that's listed for just under $6 million dollars:

Wrigleyville Home for Sale on Sheffield Avenue Pictures of home for sale on Sheffield Avenue across from Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois