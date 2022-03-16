Chicago Cubs Giving Fans the Chance to Throw the First Pitch This Season

Hey Cubs fans! Do you want to throw out the first pitch at a game this season? It actually could happen.

Once upon a time I made a list in my phone, actually not so much 'once upon a time,' and more on September 2, 2011.

The list is called, 'Famous Goals,' and there are only four things on the list.

Right now the list includes:

Lead Septemberfest Parade (parade in my hometown of Schaumburg)

Cubs 7th Inning Stretch

Dancing with the Stars

Dad camera man at the Cubs

I bring this up because, I think I need to add or change one of those Cubs goals to 'throw out the first pitch,' and you and I can both get in the running for that this year.

The Chicago Cubs are hosting a 'First Pitch Presale,' which is listed as the following on their website:

The First Pitch Presale Access Program is your opportunity to win a chance to purchase single game tickets to Cubs 2022 regular season games at Wrigley Field before the general public. All fans who register will be automatically entered into a sweepstakes for the chance to throw a ceremonial first pitch at a 2022 home game.

Breaking it down, this is basically a presale opportunity contest that also gets you in the running to throw the first pitch.

Um, sign me up, literally, you don't even have to buy anything to enter to win this? I'm sold.

Today is the final day to enter, the winners will be contacted tomorrow.

