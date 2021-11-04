Fascinating Video of what has to be the Scariest Job in Illinois

I can't stop watching this video of what has to be the scariest job in all of Illinois, the dangers they face include, wind, rain, and of course falcons...

The video is called Window Cleaning One of Chicago's Tallest Buildings and was uploaded on YouTube a couple of years ago by the Smithsonian Channel. It is a short two and a half minute long educational, and informational video from the brilliant people who run the Smithsonian YouTube Channel but every time I watch it I can't help but think "that has to be the scariest job ever" I'm not scared of heights but there is no way you could pay me enough to do the job of Window Cleaner for the John Hancock in Chicago.

The most interesting thing from the video I learned was what the window cleaners have to deal with, obviously, you know you are going to be battling the sun in the summer, the wind, rain, snow, and cold in the winter, BUT I never realized the window cleaners would have to watch out for Falcon attacks. Imagine you are brave enough to be outside in a cart on the side of a giant building over 1,000 feet in the air and you have to worry about falcons attacking you...no thank you.

I lived in Chicago for 5 years before moving down to the Quincy area of Illinois, and you would see window cleaners high up on the buildings at all different times of the day and year, they really have to be some of the hardest jobs in the country, and I always wondered...How do you even apply to be a window cleaner on a thousand-foot tall building?

