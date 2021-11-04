Meet Xyla the English Bulldog, She Desperately Needs a Home

Xyla has been described by the staff at the Daviess County Animal Shelter as short, stocky, and full of sass. She loves humans, belly rubs, treats, and is looking for a home to call her own. Meet Xyla and be prepared to fall in love.

Daviess County Animal Shelter

I never like to see posts like the one I just saw from the Daviess County Animal Shelter. My dog-loving heart can't handle it. Xyla is so dang precious and deserves a chance at love and life. The Daviess County Animal Shelter has MANY pups that need a furever home, but Xyla is on the urgent list today. Don't you agree that she deserves a loving family to call her own? She needs to be adopted or rescued so you'll change her life furever. Just look at her precious face. This is heartbreaking, so please let's DO this!

Meet Xyla the English Bulldog/Pit Mix

This compact 40-pound pup is in desperate need of a home. She must be the only animal in the home. She does not prefer the company of other pets. She is short stocky and full of sass. Xyla has always been an inside dog and LOVES people. Her heart belongs to people, and she is not willing to share her humans.

She has been at the shelter for nearly 2 months with no interest. The shelter is full and has no empty kennels.

Help spread the word so hopefully, a rescue may even step in. Her days are numbered, unfortunately.

Important Info: If you are not local to Kentucky and cannot make arrangements to drive to Kentucky to pick her up do not submit an application.

Daviess County Animal Shelter

Owensboro Ky

270-685-8275

dcacanimals@yahoo.com

Support the Daviess County Animal Shelter

Don't forget that the shelter always needs donations. Beyond monetary donations, you can always drop off dog or cat food. Cat litter, dog beds, food/water dishes, treats, along with towels and blankets. You can always reach out to the shelter to see what's needed the MOST at any given moment. Becoming a shelter volunteer is also a great way to give back and help save lives. Tour the shelter and get more information today.

The work done at the Daviess County Animal Shelter is inspirational. The shelter volunteers work so hard year-round because they know that it will help in the mission of saving the lives of more animals. It warms this animal lover's heart!

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.