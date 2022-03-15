No Adoption Fee to Save Sweet Pickle From Kentucky Animal Shelter

This young lady is currently at the Daviess County Animal Shelter and is available for adoption. She's described as sweet, shy, crate trained, housebroken, enjoys car rides, and desperate for her new furever family. There's no adoption fee as it has been sponsored. Here's more about Pickle.

The family was broken-hearted when they needed to re-home Pickle. They were moving and couldn't bring her along. She was then surrendered to the Daviess County Animal Shelter, where she's waiting for a new family. Just look at her precious eyes. She looks so scared of the unknown after losing the only family she's ever known.

The Shelter reached out to see if I could share this beautiful baby. She deserves a happy and loving home. Will she be your new family member?

Meet Pickle

Pickle...yes that's her name is searching for a new home. This girl would be ideal for a single or two-pet household. She does ok with other dogs but would prefer to have the humans to herself. She is currently in a foster home and is learning so many different commands and tricks. She was adopted from the shelter as a puppy. She was surrendered because her owners were moving and couldn't take her with them.

Pickle does very well inside. She is crate trained and housebroken. She enjoys outings to local stores and is a good girl on a leash.

Her foster family really enjoys her and wants to find her the best home. She loves playing with toys.

Pickle can be shy around strangers and can be fearful of them causing her to bark. The foster family is teaching her, by reassuring her, that strangers are ok. Pickle likes to be brushed and is ok with nail cuts. She really enjoys car rides too!

Pickle is about 3 years old and weighs about 42 pounds.

Pickles adoption fee has been sponsored so there is no adoption fee!

The team at the shelter loves this pup, and they don't understand why she hasn't found her fur-ever family yet. Let's get Pickle adopted! Doesn't she deserve it? She never asked to be born. Can you help?

6th Annual "Egg My Yard" Fundraiser

The funds raised from this event will help the Daviess County Animal Shelter save more homeless animals. Your support helps the team not only rescue displaced animals but gives them much-needed care. So many wonderful staff members and volunteers do everything that they can to save these precious souls. But, they can't do it alone. They need us, and they need fundraisers like this to accomplish their mission. Many animals come to the shelter in need of medical care. Some need to be transported to another rescue in order to get their best chance at a new life. All of this takes money. So, what do you say?

You can get 35 eggs filled with candy and treats for $30. Or, 55 eggs for $40. 75 eggs will be $50 with all of the proceeds going to the shelter. You can purchase the eggs and pick them up at the shelter. Place your order by April 11th, 2022. Call 270-685-8275 or you can email the Daviess County Animal Shelter at dcacanimals@yahoo.com. Supplies are limited so order today and pick them up before Easter.

Support the Daviess County Animal Shelter

Don't forget that the shelter always needs donations. Beyond monetary donations, you can always drop off dog or cat food. Cat litter, dog beds, food/water dishes, treats, along with towels and blankets. You can always reach out to the shelter to see what's needed the MOST at any given moment. Becoming a shelter volunteer is also a great way to give back and help save lives. Tour the shelter and get more information today.

Daviess County Animal Shelter

Owensboro Ky

270-685-8275

dcacanimals@yahoo.com

The work done at the Daviess County Animal Shelter is inspirational. The shelter volunteers work so hard year-round because they know that it will help in the mission of saving the lives of more animals. It warms this animal lover's heart!

