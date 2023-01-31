With an overabundance of dogs, the Daviess County Animal Shelter needs dog walkers immediately. It's also a great way for shelter dogs to learn to walk on a leash before finding their furver home. Here's how to apply for their dog handling program.

CANVA CANVA loading...

Shelter workers have their hands full tending to shelter animals all day, significantly when overcrowded. This is why they need our help. Before the pandemic closed everything down, I spent time volunteering for the shelter, and it was such a rewarding experience. I need to start lending a hand again. Can you help these precious animals that deserve a second chance at life and love?

Get our free mobile app

CANVA CANVA loading...

HOW TO VOLUNTEER AT THE DAVIESS COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER

Becoming a shelter volunteer is a great way to give back and help save lives. I saw this posted on their social media page and wanted to help get the word out.

Did you know there are only 2 or 3 consistent dog walkers during the week?

Also, did you know that we are housing 90 dogs?! We need more walkers!

Daviess County Fiscal Court Daviess County Fiscal Court loading...

Tour the shelter and get more information today.

The work done at the Daviess County Animal Shelter is inspirational. The shelter volunteers work so hard year-round because they know that it will help in the mission of saving the lives of more animals. It warms this animal lover's heart!

CANVA CANVA loading...

WAYS TO DONATE TO THE DAVIESS COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER

Don't forget that the shelter always needs donations. Beyond monetary donations, you can always drop off dog or cat food. Cat litter, dog beds, food/water dishes, treats, along with towels and blankets. You can always reach out to the shelter to see what's needed the MOST at any given moment. You can mail a check directly to the shelter.

Daviess County Animal Shelter

Owensboro Ky

270-685-8275

dcacanimals@yahoo.com

CANVA CANVA loading...

ADOPT A PET IN THE SHELTER

The Daviess County Animal Shelter receives thousands of animals annually. Some of them are returned to their owners, and some find new homes, but unfortunately, some are never placed in a home.

This is why it is so important that these animals find new homes. If you are interested in adopting a pet, stop by the shelter! They have cats and dogs of all ages, sizes, breeds, and colors.

All adoption fees include spaying or neutering your pet at a local veterinarian.

If you can't adopt and could foster, please contact the shelter. This will also save lives!

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies