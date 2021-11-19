On Thursday, at a live broadcast at a place called Camp Canine which is a boarding and daycare center for dogs, I saw Gus, a pup that looks exactly like Rodney, the one whose picture you see at the top of this page.

Gus is about to make a move to Colorado.

SAVE RODNEY

Unless something major and positive happens, Rodney will not enjoy the same good fortune, as he is set for euthanization on November 23rd. So this is a red alert. I mean, seriously, look at that face.

Friends of Daviess County Animal Care and Control says in a Facebook post:

"Rodney has never known happiness. He has lived his whole life in a small overgrown junk-filled backyard. Luckily for his mom and siblings, they were surrendered to the shelter when Rodney was 3 months old. They went on to find families. Rodney has never known what it feels like to sleep on a soft bed or be inside a home. He is scared of his surroundings because the backyard was his only world for 2 years. He is around 2 years old and weighs 50 pounds. He LOVES other dogs and does well in playgroups.

He is also heartworm-positive.

He has been at the shelter since August 18th with no interest. Volunteers have worked with him for months. This boy wouldn't eat the first week he was at the shelter. It was discovered he didn't like eating out of bowls so he was hand-fed. When he sees the volunteers he wags his tail ever so slightly and you can see the light in his eyes. He needs a lifelong friend."

TIME IS RUNNING OUT

Clearly, it's a desperate situation and, in the interest of full disclosure, the new owners will be responsible for Rodney's heartworm medication. But time IS of the essence for this beautiful animal.

If you can help, please call the Daviess County Animal Shelter at 270-685-8275. You may also email the shelter at dcacanimals@yahoo.com.

