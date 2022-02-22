So Egg-Cited! Fundraiser Benefits Daviess County Homeless Animals

Wake up on Easter morning to a fun-filled Easter egg hunt right in your own backyard, all to support the Daviess County Animal Shelter. Here's how to take part in the 6th Annual "Egg My Yard" Fundraiser.

Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images loading...

This Easter-themed fundraiser takes the worry out of shopping, finding time to hide the eggs, and you support a great cause too. I adopted both of my fur-babies and know first hand how important shelter and animal rescue groups are. They save hundreds upon hundreds of animals every year.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Frank Zhang on Unsplash Photo by Frank Zhang on Unsplash loading...

6th Annual "Egg My Yard" Fundraiser

The funds raised from this event will help the Daviess County Animal Shelter save more homeless animals. Your support helps the team not only rescue displaced animals but gives them much-needed care. So many wonderful staff members and volunteers do everything that they can to save these precious souls. But, they can't do it alone. They need us, and they need fundraisers like this to accomplish their mission. Many animals come to the shelter in need of medical care. Some need to be transported to another rescue in order to get their best chance at a new life. All of this takes money. So, what do you say?

You can get 35 eggs filled with candy and treats for $30. Or, 55 eggs for $40. 75 eggs will be $50 with all of the proceeds going to the shelter. You can purchase the eggs and pick them up at the shelter. Place your order by April 11th, 2022. Call 270-685-8275 or you can email the Daviess County Animal Shelter at dcacanimals@yahoo.com. Supplies are limited so order today and pick them up before Easter.

Support the Daviess County Animal Shelter

Don't forget that the shelter always needs donations. Beyond monetary donations, you can always drop off dog or cat food. Cat litter, dog beds, food/water dishes, treats, along with towels and blankets. You can always reach out to the shelter to see what's needed the MOST at any given moment. Becoming a shelter volunteer is also a great way to give back and help save lives. Tour the shelter and get more information today.

Daviess County Animal Shelter

Owensboro Ky

270-685-8275

dcacanimals@yahoo.com

The work done at the Daviess County Animal Shelter is inspirational. The shelter volunteers work so hard year-round because they know that it will help in the mission of saving the lives of more animals. It warms this animal lover's heart!

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies