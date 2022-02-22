Pippa, an 8-month-old Goldendoodle mix, is looking for someone to go on long walks with, smother with kisses, and snuggle up on the couch with. She is looking for her forever home and a new companion. She is looking for you. Here's how to adopt this sweet fur baby.

After Sadie passed away a few years ago, I wanted to get a second pup for Lucy. Just weeks later, I met Cooper who was abandoned at a local groomer. He was a beautiful dog and I instantly wanted to bring him home. When I talked to my husband about it, he thought it was too soon. Cooper was a one-year-old full-blooded Goldendoodle and was dropped off for grooming and left there. It wasn't the first time it has happened with this breed which is incredible. Who just leaves their "family" member behind? Lucy has similar hair, and it does take a lot to maintain it. So, be prepared for many trips to the groomer if you can't take care of it yourself. Pippa is worth it!

Meet Pippa

If you've been searching for a special pup for a while, Pippa may fit the bill. She is currently being held at the Daviess County Animal Shelter. This is how the volunteers at the shelter describe Pippa.

"Pippa is available for adoption. She does have a couple of requests to make her the happiest dog in the world. Pippa is a young females doodle of some blend. She is about 8 months old and weighs 42 pounds. She is heartworm negative. There is no history about her available.

She will require an active home where she can get regular routine exercise. She is full of energy and her butt never stops wiggling.

She requires a home where the majority of her life will be spent with a human. She would do best where she isn't left at home alone for most of the day. She is obsessed with getting attention and interacting with humans. She is a high-energy dog and being in a crate or home all alone will be difficult for her. She does great with other dogs because to her they are nonexistent. She just wants to be with people. Not to say she wouldn't enjoy the company of another dog if no human is home when she can't be with her people."

To adopt Pippa you must live within 30 miles of Daviess County, and fill out an adoption application.

Pippa won't last long so apply today!

Support the Daviess County Animal Shelter

Don't forget that the shelter always needs donations. Beyond monetary donations, you can always drop off dog or cat food. Cat litter, dog beds, food/water dishes, treats, along with towels and blankets. You can always reach out to the shelter to see what's needed the MOST at any given moment. Becoming a shelter volunteer is also a great way to give back and help save lives. Tour the shelter and get more information today.

Daviess County Animal Shelter

Owensboro Ky

270-685-8275

dcacanimals@yahoo.com

The work done at the Daviess County Animal Shelter is inspirational. The shelter volunteers work so hard year-round because they know that it will help in the mission of saving the lives of more animals. It warms this animal lover's heart!

