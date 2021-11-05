HBO Releases Teaser Trailer for ‘Hard Knocks’ Featuring the Indianapolis Colts [WATCH]

Two weeks ahead of its premiere, HBO is giving us a little sneak peek at what we can expect from the upcoming season of its popular docu-series, Hard Knocks, which will feature the Indianapolis Colts.

Debuting in August 2001, each season of the show documents one NFL team over the course of training camp as they prepare for the upcoming season with nothing off-limits. The show has featured a number of memorable moments over the years, from expletive-filled rants by both players and coaches, to more light-hearted moments at practice, and the harsh reality of a player he's being cut or traded.

One thing it has never done has followed a team as they go through a regular season. That changes this season and the Colts are the guinea pigs.

As a Colts fan, I'm really interested to see how the (so far few) ups and (several) downs of this season have played out behind the scenes. If you follow the team, you know the expectations were high over the summer. They traded for quarterback Carson Wentz earlier in the year, a player who had great success with Colts head coach Frank Reich when he was Wentz's offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles. It seemed like the team had finally found its long-term solution at the quarterback position after having Jacoby Brisset and Phillip Rivers under center following the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck in 2019 two weeks before the season started. Those hopes dwindled quickly as Wentz tested positive for COVID, and dealt with two sprained ankles early in the season. Injuries to all-pro guard Quenton Nelson and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton among others also saw the team limp into the regular season and quickly find themselves with a 1-4 record after five weeks. On top of that, heart-breaking losses to both the Baltimore Ravens and most recently, the division-leading Tennessee Titans have left them with a slim chance of making the playoffs. It's been a rough season, to put it mildly, so to see how the players and coaches have dealt with it in situations we normally don't get a chance to see should be fascinating.

HBO gave us a little taste of what we can expect when they released a short teaser trailer on Thursday. Take a look.

If you're a Colts fan, or just a fan of football in general, this looks like it will be must-see TV.

Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts debuts on HBO Max November 17th.

[Sources: Yahoo! Sports / HBO on YouTube]

