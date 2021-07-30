Neither of Peyton Manning’s Kids’ Favorite Player is Peyton Manning

He's one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks to play the game in its history. On August 8th, he'll take his place among the other greats of the game in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. He's only one of two starting quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl title with two different teams (the other being Tom Brady after Tampa Bay's win earlier this year). His 71,940 career passing yards and 539 career passing touchdowns put him third all-time on both lists. You could argue he single-handedly turned shifted the focus of Hoosier Hysteria from basketball to football in the state of Indiana. All of this, combined with his personality and sense of humor, has endeared him to millions of people and made them fans (myself included). But, despite all those accomplishments, there are two people who are apparently not impressed with Peyton Manning's accomplishments — his own son and daughter.

Peyton was a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show recently and naturally, the conversation turned to Peyton's storied career on the field. Kelly asked if his kids, fraternal twins, son Marshall and daughter Mosely, ever wore his jersey. If you didn't figure it out by now, the answer is, "no." It seems they prefer a couple of the league's current stars instead.

Ouch.

There's a couple of reasons why this doesn't surprise me. First, when Peyton decided to call it a career after winning Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos in 2016, Marshall and Mosely were only five years old at the time. Chances are, they don't have many memories of watching dad play because they were so young in the final years of his career. Even at their current age of 10, they probably still don't have a grasp on the impact their dad had on the game of football, and likely won't for a few years. So instead, they've gravitated to a couple of other really great current players they can watch every Sunday (or Monday, or Thursday).

Secondly, kids are never impressed by what their parents do for a living. I can use myself as an example. Being on the radio is a job not many people in our area have, and I've been doing it since well before they were born. It's always been "dad's job," like their friend's dad who works in construction. It's just what they do. It's been normal to them since day one. They didn't understand the uniqueness of it.

I'd love to tell Peyton the day will come when his kids will grow to appreciate his accomplishments and understand that very few have performed at their job the way he did, but that would be a lie. My kids are almost 17 and 15, and neither thinks what I do for a living is "cool." It's just part of being a parent. Nothing we do is cool. Not now, not ever.

