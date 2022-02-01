One of the greatest if not, THE greatest careers in the history of the NFL came to an end Tuesday morning when Tom Brady took to Instagram to officially announce he was hanging up his cleats and retiring from the game of football. Reactions came in fast and furious from not only the world of football but from other sports and news outlets as well, including the Indianapolis Colts, who wished the man often referred to as The G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All-Time) best of luck in whatever the next chapter of his life will be with a little help from Spongebob Squarepants.

As a longtime Colts fan, I have watched Tom Brady repeatedly own the team over and over and over again. Despite having another all-time great quarterback in Peyton Manning under center for so many years, Brady has been responsible for ending so many promising seasons for the Colts that I have either lost count or have blocked them from my memory to save me the pain. He scored three of his seven Super Bowl rings after eliminating the Colts from the playoffs. It's why Colts fans still and will always remember the 2007 AFC Championship game. Even though it seemed like Brady beat us nine times out of 10, it was the one time we finally bested him and ended up winning a Super Bowl title of our own.

I know Colts fans aren't the only ones to feel this pain. Brady has owned every team in the league over the course of his 22-year career. However, despite the misery he repeatedly delivered, I have to give him credit for what he accomplished on the field. He broke records long thought to be unbreakable. He won seven championships. He was, and will always be considered, a phenomenal player. And no matter how much pain and suffering he delivered to the fans of opposing teams, we all wished, either secretly or openly, he was our quarterback. With that said, I'm not sad to see him go.

Knowing all Colts fans are rejoicing over the fact we'll never have to watch our team lineup across from him again, the people behind the team's social media decided to have a little fun paying their respects to his stellar career with a little help from Spongebob Squarepants. Take a look.

Even though Squidward is playing the role of "Colts Fans," I have to think he also represents the many, if not everyone, in the organization who is relieved to see his career come to a close.

Whoever came up with this idea, I say, "Bravo" to you. Well played.

[Source: Indianapolis Colts on Facebook]

