Evansville, IN “Parks And Recreation” Printer Prank Gets Attention From Cast Member

Earlier today, we had an issue with one of our printers at work, so I did something so epic that it got the attention of a cast member from "Parks and Recreation".

"Parks and Recreation" is one of my favorite shows of all time. So much humor and heart behind this show. If you have never seen it before, you're missing out. The cool thing about the show is that it is based in the fictional city of Pawnee, Indiana. So, you have to give it some kind of attention if you're from Indiana too.

There are so many memorable characters in "Parks and Recreation". My personal favorites are Ron Swanson and Andy Dwyer...I feel like they are both my spirit animals. However, there is one character on the show that everyone has a love/hate relationship. That man is none other than Councilman Jeremey Jamm. Those who know the show, know that he is the guy who you're supposed to not like but he is too entertaining not to. Jamm is played by comedian/actor, Jon Glaser.

I say all of that to tell you this...

Last night I was watching the show, and there was an episode on where Jeremey Jamm delivered his classic "You just got Jamm-ed" line. I don't know why, but I thought if a printer at work wasn’t working, I should totally take advantage of that line and so something funny. Well, I must have brought it into existence today because a coworker couldn’t print something off. I saw my opportunity and took it.

Get it? This printer is "Jamm-ed"?! I thought it was funny...

Apparently, I wasn't the only one who thought it was funny either because Jeremey Jamm himself, Jon Glaser saw the post and liked it! This made my entire week. I thought it would be fun to share it with you as well.

