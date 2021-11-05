Watch a Midwestern Bald Eagle Haul In a Huge Carp

You might be a big and bad fisherman, but you're not as big and bad as a midwestern bald eagle who just showed off his power by hauling in a huge carp.

Based on the video description, this happened recently in Hayward, Wisconsin on the Chippewa Flowage. Vacationers were hanging out in their cabin when they noticed a big noise outside. They grabbed their phone and captured this epic display of eagle mastery as this big boy found dinner.

I've never seen an eagle swim...quite like that before. As you might imagine, the YouTube comments on this one have been entertaining. It's been a mix of jealous fisherman and practical diners like this guy:

Darrin Nunyah - "A jar of tartar sauce and he's good to go."

Hmm...tartar sauce. Another guy requested fishing lessons from the eagle:

CleverTaco - "Lessons please, Mr. Bird."

I think Carlos spoke what I was thinking:

Carlos Montes - "The national bird for a reason"

That's the fact, Jack...er...I mean Carlos. The Raptor Resource Project estimates that an eagle can lift as much as 10 pounds and sometimes more. Not sure of the weight of this big carp, but that's impressive no matter how you slice it.

Do eagles have large talons? Yes, they do. And to watch these big predators put them into action is impressive. Biggest fish I've ever caught was a 7 1/2 pound bass. I would never challenge this eagle to a fishing contest.

