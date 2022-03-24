Big news this morning from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville. The announcement was so big, the arena started teasing it yesterday on social media.

I saw that post last evening, screenshot it and, naturally, at 6am CST this morning, I checked the KFC Yum! Center's Facebook page and saw the big news.

I say "big", but this news is HUGE!! The Eagles are bringing the Hotel California 2022 Tour to Louisville and promise to play their legendary album Hotel California from beginning to end.

Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, April 1st at 10am EST (9am CST).

Coming to the KFC Yum! Center will be Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with country music star Vince Gill.

Here's some fun history about the band and the Yum! Center. The Eagles were the first official concert at the KFC Yum! Center on October 16, 2010 and return as part of their 11-year anniversary celebration.

As the FB post indicates, each concert will feature the Hotel California album performed live in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. But, there's more. After intermission the Eagles will perform a set of their greatest hits. This sounds amazing!

Oddly enough, my tennis buddy Jim and I just happened to be talking about the Eagles and their tour over the weekend. I know he's going to be really excited about this news and, if you're reading this, you probably are too.

While tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 1st, there will be a "variety of presales". Those get underway Thursday, March 31st at 10 AM EST. A limited number of VIP packages, including premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking & more, will also be available. Check Eagles.com for complete tour and ticket information.