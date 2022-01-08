Lady Shares Video of 2 Eagles with Locked Talons in Her Backyard

We know that eagles are predators that have few rivals in the skies. What happens though when 2 eagles fight each other? One lady found out when she shared video of 2 birds who had their talons locked together. There is a happy ending though.

There's quite a bit of backstory to this one. Here's what the gal said about this unexpected predicament in her yard:

On the eve of December 21st, 2021, I discovered two Bald eagles in my backyard. They were engaged with one another. This, of course, was such a rare encounter. I was very concerned for their welfare and safety but I really didn't know what to do for them...I was unsure if this was a mating ritual or just a fight. I did notice blood so I am assuming that the two were perhaps fighting over food. After some time I was able to get them to disengage while I approached to put a towel over their heads! Well, the approach worked because both of them separated their claws from one another and flew off! No broken wings and perhaps I stepped in at a good time.

It's worth noting that she also had a neighbor on the phone trying to contact a local conservation agent to get their expertise while this was playing itself out. I've seen a lot of things involving eagles over the years, but never anything like this.

Even though you don't see it in the video she shared, the two eagles did separate and flew off in separate directions to resume doing what eagles do.

