East Tennessee Is Calling You to the Inn at Christmas Place in Pigeon Forge

Are you already planning mini-Christmas getaways? Or maybe BIG ones? I wouldn't be surprised if east Tennessee is somewhere on your agenda.

It seems the Smoky Mountains, Gatlinburg, and Pigeon Forge do every single season just right. And here we are just inside the 2021 holiday season. Thanksgiving and Christmas will be here before you know it and, who knows, you may have some amazing memories of a very special INN to share once 2022 rolls around.

While there is a multitude of hotels and resorts in east Tennessee that check off ALL the boxes, not many of them check off the CHRISTMAS box like the Inn at Christmas Place in Pigeon Forge.

And, honestly, if you're already THERE while you're reading this, I'm not surprised.

Based on the inn's Facebook page, it's ALWAYS Christmas in Pigeon Forge and there's nothing wrong with that. And if you're planning a November trip to enjoy BOTH the Christmas spirit AND a late burst of fall colors, that's great, but the schedule for December is kicked up a notch or two.

While the Inn at Christmas Place will not offer any activities on Christmas Day, there will be plenty to do leading up to it, including Santa's big send-off on Christmas Eve at 4 PM Eastern Time. I mean, the jolly old elf will be a busy man that night.

But prior to December 24th, the Inn at Christmas Place will have something exciting to do each day throughout the month--beginning with visits with Santa Claus each morning from 8 AM to 10 AM Monday through Sunday, with the exception of Wednesday. That's because, on Wednesday mornings, it's a character meet and greet. Sounds like tons of fun for everyone.

Plus, you'll be able to enjoy storytime; gingerbread house decorating; decorating tips, in general, and bow tying (I need this--I'm clueless when it comes to wrapping presents); kids crafts; cookie decorating; and multiple concerts.

The Inn at Christmas Place is just part of the fun in the Smoky Mountains during the holiday season. Have fun.

