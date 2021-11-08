Former WBKR Intern, 2018 Owensboro High School student-athlete, and Western Kentucky University senior Nicholas Brake celebrated the final WKU home football game of the season in a big way. He participated in the Punt, Pass, and Kick competition and won $15,000. Take a look at the winning moment.

I learned a lot about Nicholas when he was an intern at WBKR during the summer of 2019. He has both a funny and serious side to his personality. He's a movie buff, super sweet, and enjoys anything broadcasting-related. Since I'm a big sports buff, I loved his football knowledge. He was an athlete for the Owensboro Red Devils and his punting and kicking skills were legendary on the football field. Those skills were put to the test last night and boy, did Nick deliver!

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

I wonder what was going through his head when he was chosen to take part in the Punt, Pass, and Kick competition at the final WKU home football game. I'm sure he had to feel a bit rusty since he hung up his cleats several years ago. Let's face it these challenges rarely have a winner prevail in the end, so the odds were stacked against him. Or, were they? You can never take the drive and determination out of a former athlete. It's quite ingrained in them. I'm sure that it helped Nicholas when he took the field to compete last night.

I love the crowd and the announcer's reaction after the kick went through the uprights. What an exciting moment for Nick, his friends, and his family. I'm sure that the extra $15,000 will come in handy. Maybe even pay off some student loans!

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

What a big win for our Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers as they picked up their fourth straight win for a 5-4 overall record and 4-1 in Conference USA play. They beat Middle Tennessee by a score of 48 to 21. What a big night all the way around.

