Christmas is fast approaching and one Owensboro school is seeking the help of the community to light the neighborhood around their school for the holidays.

Foust Elementary School is totally in the holiday spirit this year and asking you to come along. They are asking people to donate Christmas lights and new or used holiday decor for homes around the school. Since there is no Christmas Parade this year this group is wanting to make sure the Chris

Families or local businesses can volunteer to set up a donation box to collect items and someone will come around to pick these items up.

The event is going to take place on Friday, December 17, and they will need volunteers in the neighborhood to have hot chocolate stations, hang lights and set up decorations, pass out flyers, and do other odd jobs for the day.

If you are interested in helping you can contact Porshia Shepherd at 270-702-8118 or Jen Hester at 270-696-1060.

Donation bins are already set up at Independence Bank-Suzanne Story, New Life Thrift on Crabtree Avenue, Cherri Care on 4th Street, and Foust Elementary-Jen Hester.

Foust Elementary

Right now is the perfect time as you are pulling out your Christmas decorations to go through each box or tote and purge things you do not need. We all have items we could part with. If you have already purged but would like to help head to St. Vincent De Paul or Goodwill and purchase items (make sure they work) and then donate them.

