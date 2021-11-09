Missing 16 Year Old Girl Found In Kentucky Thanks To TikTok Hand Gesture

You will see a lot of strange, random, and educational videos on TikTok, and you never know when one of those could potentially save your life.

The video platform, TikTok, allows users to share videos of all kinds. Singing, dancing, funny content, and even educational hacks. My favorite thing to watch on TikTok are the life hacks. Some of them I already knew about, others I am discovering for the first time like so many others. There are quite a few that I will see that make me think "why didn't I think of this before?!" However, there are some on there that could potentially save your life. Case in point, a missing North Carolina teen was found and rescued by hand gestures that she learned from TikTok.

A 16-year-old girl from North Carolina went missing last week. A few days later, she was found in Kentucky when she caught the attention of another driver by using hand gestures popularized on the social media platform TikTok. NBC News reports that the girl was inside of a silver Toyota car traveling down the highway when another driver saw her using hand signals that have gone viral on TikTok. These gestures represent "violence at home — I need help — domestic violence," according to NBC News.

Thankfully, the other driver recognized what these signals meant, called the authorities, and followed the Toyota until police arrived to rescue the girl. A 61-year-old man from North Carolina was arrested and charged with unlawful imprisonment and possession of a matter of sex performance by a minor (over 12 but under 18).

These hand gestures saved one person's life. So you never know when they might be beneficial to you or someone you know. You can see them for yourself in the post below:

(H/T- NBC News)

